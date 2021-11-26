Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Adele’s 30 becomes fastest-selling album of 2021

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 6:01 pm
Adele’s 30 has become the fastest-selling album of the year (Oustide Organisation/PA)
Adele’s 30 has become the fastest-selling album of the year (Oustide Organisation/PA)

Adele has broken records by chalking up the fastest-selling album of 2021 in the first week of its release.

The album, 30, has overtaken Abba’s Voyage by racking up 261,000 sales in its first seven days, according to the Official UK Charts.

It has become the 33-year-old’s fourth UK number one album, a record for a female act. All of Adele’s previous albums, – 25, 21 and 19 – also featured in the chart this week.

The album, which comes after her split with ex-husband Simon Konecki, is also the biggest first-week for an album since Ed Sheeran’s Divide in 2017.

It is also the most-streamed album of the week, with 55.7 million plays across its 12 tracks, after fans waited six years for its release.

The Brit Award and Grammy winner spent the week in a three-way chart battle with herself before Easy On Me claimed a sixth consecutive week at number one.

The song is now Adele’s longest-running number one, overtaking Someone Like You, according to the Official UK Charts.

The album’s total sales were made up of 67% physical sales and is this week’s biggest seller on vinyl, with 16,700 copies sold on wax.

Elsewhere on this week’s Official Albums Chart, Oasis have shot to number four with the live recording of their Knebworth 1996 gig. James Blunt’s greatest hits collection The Stars Beneath My Feet debuts at number nine.

Michael Buble’s Christmas album is this week’s biggest gainer on the Official Albums Chart, rising 39 places to number 17.

It follows the similar rise of Christmas classics from Mariah Carey and Wham! on the Official Singles Chart.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal