Apple Music reveals its most streamed songs in the UK for 2021

US pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo has scored a double victory in a list released by Apple Music UK of its most popular songs streamed in the UK this year.

The 18-year-old singer has enjoyed a breakout year, with her song Good 4 U in the number one spot, followed by her debut single Drivers Licence in the second spot on a Top 20 list.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has come in third with his smash hit Bad Habits, while American pop star Ariana Grande’s Positions was the fourth most streamed song in the UK this year.

(Ian West/PA)

Next on the Apple Music UK list is British DJ Joel Corry’s Head & Heart featuring MNEK at five, with Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head at six.

Canadian singer The Weeknd took the seventh spot with Blinding Lights and pop star Dua Lipa’s Levitating featuring DaBaby claimed number eight.

Corry makes the list again at nine, this time with RAYE and David Guetta on their collaboration track BED, and completing the top 10 most popular songs of the year is Doja Cat’s Kiss Me More featuring SZA.

Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber and Little Mix all made the UK top 20.

Globally, South Korean boy band BTS have claimed the title for the most streamed song with Dynamite.

BTS (Tom Haines/PA)

Rodrigo’s Drivers Licence came in second globally for streaming and also claimed title of 2021’s most read lyrics.

Grande’s Positions also made it to the global chart at number three, while Pop Smoke’s For The Night featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby came in fourth.

The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights completed the global top five.

Apple’s most streamed workout track was the Tiesto remix of Corry’s Head & Heart featuring MNEK.

The streaming giant’s top Shazamed song – an application that identifies music while it is playing – was Astronaut In The Ocean by Masked Wolf.