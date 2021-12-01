Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Knighthood is ‘pinch me’ moment for Sir Tommy Steele

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 5:31 pm
Sir Thomas Hicks – better known as the entertainer Tommy Steele – after being kinghted (Steve Parsons)
Entertainer Tommy Steele has said being made a knight is the “highlight of the highlights” of his 65-year career in showbusiness.

The 84-year-old, who in his early career was regarded as Britain’s first rock and roll star and teenage pop idol, was honoured for services to entertainment and charity.

After collecting his honour from the Princess Royal at a ceremony in Windsor Castle, Sir Tommy said it had been like “a dream”.

Of the moment he received his knighthood, Sir Tommy said: “(I thought) I’m in the throne room at Windsor Castle.

Tommy Steele in 1966
“I am being honoured and I am going to walk out a knight.

“Getting in the car (to go home) and I will be thinking ‘go on pinch me and say it is all a joke.’

“It is wonderful.”

The singer and actor rose to fame with ’50s hits like Singing The Blues, which earned comparisons with Elvis Presley.

His film roles included Arthur Kipps, the lead in movie musical Half A Sixpence in 1967.

Tommy Steele
Sir Tommy, born Thomas Hicks in Bermondsey, south-east London, has also appeared on Broadway and in the West End.

He was made an OBE in 1980.

Sir Tommy said the Princess Royal spoke to him about his career “and she knew all about it”.

He said it had been a time of “magic” for him and added: “It has been like a very important first night in the theatre.

“It is like you are blessed by something that has been happening for centuries and then all of a sudden, you find that as an actor you have got the part.”

