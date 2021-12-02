Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Billie Eilish wins Peta’s ‘Person of the Year’ 2021

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 4:28 pm Updated: December 2, 2021, 4:46 pm
Vegan Billie Eilish pushed for designer Oscar de la Renta to stop using fur and made history when the Met Gala exclusively served vegan meals (IAn West/PA)

Billie Eilish has been named Peta’s person of the year after advocating for designers to stop using fur.

The vegan singer-songwriter, 19, is the youngest winner of Peta’s Person of the Year award which she received for “championing animal rights and never staying silent about injustice”.

Peta praised Eilish for “using her influence to push the fashion industry to recognise that cruelty is never in style” after she forced designer Oscar de la Renta to stop using fur.

Eilish, who has been vegan since the age of 12, agreed to partner with the brand wearing a custom silk-free gown to the Met Gala only if they agreed to ban fur, which it did.

The No Time To Die singer told Peta: “I find it shocking that wearing fur isn’t completely outlawed at this point in 2021.

“I am so beyond thrilled that … the Oscar de la Renta team heard me on this issue and have made a change that not only makes an impact for the greater good for animals but also for our planet and environment, too.”

Turkeys (Steve Parsons/PA)
Turkeys (Steve Parsons/PA)

As a Met Gala co-chair, Eilish also introduced exclusively vegan meals for the first time at the high profile star-studded event.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Eilish used her influence of more than 96 million followers to encourage her fans to embrace going vegan, adding that “turkeys are some of the most gentle creatures in the world”.

The Grammy Winner also launched a vegan leather Air Jordan shoe collection with Nike and her first perfume which contains no animal-derived ingredients and is not tested on animals.

She joins past winners of the annual award including Joaquin Phoenix, Carrie Johnson, Lewis Hamilton, Pamela Anderson, Pope Francis, Oprah Winfrey and the late Sir Roger Moore.

Peta founder Ingrid Newkirk said: “Billie Eilish is making sure that the party’s over for meaty, milky meals as well as for leather, fur, and silk.

“Peta is happier than ever to celebrate her for seizing every opportunity to point out that vegan fashion and foods are kinder to the animals and the planet we share with them.”

