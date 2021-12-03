Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cheryl will not finish BBC podcast after death of Sarah Harding

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 4:38 pm
Cheryl (Ian West/PA)
Cheryl (Ian West/PA)

Cheryl has announced she will not record the final episodes of her BBC Sounds podcast, following the death of former Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding.

The former X Factor judge, 38, launched You, Me & R&B, which explored her life-long love of the genre and highlighted its important figures, this summer.

She said she had been due to record the final batch of episodes around the time Harding died in September, aged 39, after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Sarah Harding death
Sarah Harding died after being diagnosed with breast cancer (Yui Mok/PA)

Writing on her Instagram Stories, Cheryl said she had initially taken a break from recording to mourn her friend, but that she now did not feel it was right to return to the show.

She said: “I hope you’re all doing great! I’ve seen some of your messages asking about the podcast with BBC Sounds and I wanted to let you all know that I decided not to record the last few episodes.

“It was to be recorded around the same time as Sarah’s passing. I took a break from everything then including the series and it just didn’t feel right to revisit it again.

“I hope you understand and thank you again for all of your love and support these past couple of months.”

Cheryl and the BBC faced criticism following news the singer would host a podcast about R&B music, with 1Xtra DJs Yasmin Evans and DJ Ace, suggesting the role should have gone to a black artist given the genre’s history.

Harding’s death on September 5 prompted an outpouring of tributes from music industry figures and her former Girls Aloud bandmates Cheryl, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh and Nadine Coyle.

The girl group produced five studio albums during their time together, which included the hit tracks Sound Of The Underground and The Promise.

