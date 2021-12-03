Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Adele lands double chart success for second week

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 6:00 pm
Adele (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)
Adele (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)

Adele has topped both the UK single and album charts for a second week running.

Her single Easy On Me scores its seventh consecutive week at number one, with 69,000 chart sales including 8.4 million streams, according to the Official Charts Company.

This extends the tenure of the London-raised singer’s longest-reigning number one single.

Meanwhile, Adele’s fourth album, 30, earns its second week at the top, raking in 102,000 chart sales during the last seven days.

It comes after the record became the fastest-selling album of 2021 in the first week of its release.

The recording details the breakdown of her marriage to charity boss Simon Konecki, with whom she has a son, Angelo.

Thirty holds off competition from Westlife, who are new at number two with Wild Dreams, and Ed Sheeran at number three with Equals.

Abba are at four with their first new album in 40 years, Voyage, and Gary Barlow debuts at number five with his first festive album, The Dream of Christmas.

On the singles chart, Adele could face competition from a rising star in the coming weeks.

Three weeks ago, 17-year-old American singer Gayle earned her first UK top 40 with Abcdefu, and now the song rises 12 places to number two.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal