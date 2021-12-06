Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Adele’s 30 could face competition from new JLS release in album charts

By Press Association
December 6, 2021, 6:00 pm
JLS (PA)
JLS (PA)

Adele’s chart-topping album 30 could face competition from JLS’ new release for the top spot in the UK albums chart.

The singer-songwriter has held the number one position with her fourth album for the past two weeks, and is currently on course to claim a third consecutive week.

However, the boy band’s new record titled 2.0, their first album in eight years, is challenging the pop superstar for the top spot as this week’s highest new entry to the chart coming in at number two so far, according to the Official Chart Company’s midweek update.

It would be the group’s sixth top 10 album, continuing an unbroken streak since their debut in 2009.

Ed Sheeran looks like he will hold on to the third position with Equals, while Abba are on track to maintain fourth place with their first new album in 40 years – Voyage.

Elsewhere in the top 10, the start of the festive season continues to be kind to Michael Buble’s Christmas album, which could rise up one place to number five.

Following on from the announcement that Little Mix will be taking a break after finishing their Confetti tour next year to work on “other projects”, their recent greatest hits collection, Between Us, is also on course to rise up one spot to number eight.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal