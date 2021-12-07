Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ed Sheeran launches new guitar to mark latest ‘coming of age’ album

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 12:47 pm Updated: December 7, 2021, 12:54 pm
George Lowden of Lowden Guitars with the Sheeran by Lowden ‘Equals Edition’ guitar at his workshop in County Down, Northern Ireland (PA)
George Lowden of Lowden Guitars with the Sheeran by Lowden 'Equals Edition' guitar at his workshop in County Down, Northern Ireland (PA)

Ed Sheeran has launched a new guitar collaboration to mark his “coming of age” album.

The chart topper described Equals as a “really personal record” which comes after he married, became a father and experienced loss.

The Suffolk-raised star has continued his relationship with Northern Ireland-based guitar maker George Lowden to create a new signature guitar worthy of music royalty.

It features symbolism from the album, including a custom maple inlay at the seventh fret, a butterfly inlay motif – a recurring theme within the album – at the truss rod cover and neck heel cap, and a custom-designed edition internal label.

The 2021 MTV EMA awards – Budapest
Ed Sheeran performs during the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena, in Budapest, Hungary (Ian West/PA)

The guitar also boasts a figured walnut back and sides, paired with a sitka spruce top.

Only 3,000 of the Equals Edition guitar will be available to buy through Lowden’s global dealer network.

Sheeran said he hopes to encourage more young people to take up the guitar.

“There are fewer guitar bands and fewer artists using guitars now, and not as many kids picking up guitars,” he said.

“That is something I would like to change by getting these great quality guitars, made in Ireland, into kids’ hands and encouraging them to learn and progress.

“To be able to work in tandem with a guitar company like Lowden to create a whole different concept has been a really cool experience.”

Ed Sheeran collaboration with Lowden Guitars
Singer Ed Sheeran with George Lowden, founder of the Co Down company (Lowden Guitars)

Lowden said his firm has been honoured in recent years that Sheeran chose to use their guitars on stage and in the studio.

The collaboration started after Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody commissioned a Lowden guitar for Sheeran from the Co Down firm.

Since his first “wee Lowden”, Sheeran has since amassed a personal collection of Lowden guitars, and even revealed he has one in every room in his house.

In January 2019, the pair teamed up to announce a new range of guitars, Sheeran by Lowden.

“We have been honoured over the past years that Ed has chosen to play Lowden guitars both on-stage and in studio.

“We are delighted to have established a close ongoing relationship and are proud that Ed entrusted us to create the Sheeran by Lowden range of guitars which will be played by him and enjoyed by a number of his fans around the world.”

Lowden built his first guitar in 1974 and has since built up an international reputation, and recently opened a new bespoke production facility in Co Down.

Interest in buying one of the Edition guitars can be registered online at sheeranguitars.com.

