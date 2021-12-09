Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Winner of the Brits Rising Star award revealed

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 6:46 pm
Holly Humberstone has been named as the winner of the rising star Brit Award (Louis Browne/BRIT awards/PA)
Singer Holly Humberstone has been named as the winner of the rising star Brit Award ahead of the award ceremony in 2022.

The prize recognises future stars of British music and previous winners include Adele, Ellie Goulding, Celeste and this year’s winner, Griff.

The 21-year-old, from Grantham, Lincolnshire, said: “I remember watching the Brits with my parents each year and being totally awe struck by the artists coming together in what felt like another universe.

Holly Humberstone has been named as Brit Awards 2022 rising star (JM Enternational/PA)

“Now to be named the Brits Rising Star and nominated alongside two other incredible women, with the songs that started within those four walls at home is so mad.

“It just doesn’t feel real. This year has been a wild ride and a year of firsts, and I am so grateful and thankful for everyone who has helped make this happen!”

Humberstone, whose debut EP titled Falling Asleep At The Wheel was released last year, was shortlisted for the award alongside Bree Runway and Lola Young.

Her second EP, titled The Walls Are Way Too Thin, was released in November and her rise to fame has seen her named the BBC’s Sound Of 2021 runner-up as well as clocking up performances on both Jimmy Kimmel and James Corden’s American chat shows.

She was nominated for the Ivor Novello Rising Star Award with Apple Music and was also chosen as one of YouTube’s next Artist On The Rise.

News of her win was announced by Clara Amfo on her BBC Radio 1 Future Sounds show.

Humberstone said: “It is something I never thought I would be able to experience, I am extremely lucky, I do not know how to go about processing it.

“Everyone experiences some kind of imposter syndrome, I am definitely feeling it. This award is a chance to reflect since releasing music, feeling proud of myself and appreciate that it is my job and I am so lucky.

“I was so excited and hyped just to be nominated, I was just gassed to be included as part of that sick group.”

On the show, it was revealed that former winner Sam Fender had broken the news to Humberstone while they were recording a new version of his song Seventeen Going Under, which was exclusively played on Radio 1.

She added: “I was obsessed with his album and I have been a fan for such a long time. I cannot wait for the Brits.”

Next year’s Brit awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 8, with nominations announced on December 18 during ITV’s The Brits Are Coming broadcast.

Male and female categories will be scrapped at next year’s awards ceremony, with gender-neutral gongs introduced in their place, it was announced last month.

Prizes will be handed out to the artist of the year and the international artist of the year, replacing best male and female solo artist and best international male and female solo artist.

The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Mo Gilligan, will also feature four new awards, which will all be decided by public vote – alternative/rock act; hip hop/grime/rap act; dance act and pop/R’n’B act.

The Brit Awards 2022 will air on ITV on February 8 live from the 02 Arena in London.

