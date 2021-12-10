Roman Kemp admits Naughty Boy annoyed him on I’m A Celebrity

Roman Kemp has admitted I’m A Celebrity contestant Naughty Boy annoyed him when he was watching the show but said he was still “shocked” when he was recently voted off.

The radio DJ, who came third in the ITV series in 2019, also revealed he would like a man to be crowned king of the castle this year since the past two years has seen Giovanna Fletcher and Jacqueline Jossa become queens of the show.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Friday, Kemp said: “It’s my favourite show of the year, and I think that this year, it’s weirdly turned into political commentary for Ant and Dec.

Naughty Boy was voted off the series (Joel Anderson/ITV)

“But I’m not going to lie, Naughty Boy was doing my head in for a good few weeks. I was shocked that he went, but I think it was the right time.”

The 40-year-old music producer was the fourth celebrity contestant to be voted off the ITV series on Wednesday’s episode after 16 days in the camp.

The presenter added that as a “known Arsenal fan”, one of the craziest things for him in this series was that he was supporting a former Spurs footballer to win the programme.

He said: “Being able to say that I love, and probably am in love with a Spurs legend of David Ginola is quite strange, but what a man he is.”

Kemp agreed with the morning programme’s hosts that he thought it was a “one man race” for the Crown with Ginola, adding: “I think we’ve had two queens over the last two years in I’m A Celeb.

“Of course, we had Jacqueline Jossa of my year and then we had Giovanna Fletcher last year. So I think it’s time for a king of the castle.”

After former BBC broadcaster Louise Minchin was voted off the show on Thursday’s episode, singer Frankie Bridge is the only female remaining in the Gwrych Castle.

Kate Garraway competed alongside Roman Kemp in the ITV series in 2019. (Yui Mok/PA)

Kemp said: “I mean Frankie’s done really (well) in there. And it doesn’t feel like that sometimes when you look at it, ‘Oh it’s a male-heavy group, it’s female-heavy group’.

“I mean, Kate (Garraway), you know as soon as you start whittling down, you all just become family members anyway. You’re comfortable doing whatever around people.”

Garraway and Kemp both competed on I’m A Celebrity during the 19th series, the last one to be held in the Australian jungle before ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions moved the show to Wales for the past two years.

Good Morning Britain presenter Adil Ray noted how the weather conditions within the Welsh castle did look “quite miserable” and said Garraway and Kemp must be glad they did not have to face that.

Garraway responded: “It’s not as nice as it looks, I’ve got to be honest. It’s still pretty tough.”