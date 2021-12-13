Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Music

Adele sets sights on fourth week at number one with 30

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 8:01 pm
(Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)
(Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)

Adele is on course to score her fourth week at the top the albums chart – and secure the longest run at number one this year.

The London-raised singer’s fourth album, 30, became the fastest-selling album of 2021 in the first week of its release.

Now it has nearly double the chart sales of its closest competitor, Ed Sheeran’s Equals, in the Official Chart Company’s mid-week update.

The record details the breakdown of her marriage to charity boss Simon Konecki, with who she has a son, Angelo.

Paul Weller could score his highest new entry this week with An Orchestrated Songbook, which is on track to land at number three.

It would be the former Jam frontman’s 22nd top 10 album and comes after he gained his sixth number one record earlier this year with the experimental Fat Pop.

US rapper Juice Wrld could debut at number seven with his posthumous album Fighting Demons.

The star died in December 2019 aged 21 at a Chicago airport after reportedly overdosing on painkillers.

His first posthumous release, Legends Never Die, topped the charts in July 2020.

