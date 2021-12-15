Singer Mabel cancels third performance after positive Covid cases within team

An error occurred. Please try again.

Pop star Mabel has been forced to cancel a third performance after positive coronavirus cases within her team.

The singer, 25, will no longer perform during The Brits Are Coming televised event on Saturday, during which this year’s nominations will be announced.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the Brits said rising star Gracey had agreed to step in and will be joined on stage by electronic music producer Joel Corry.

Mabel, whose hits include Don’t Call Me Up and Finders Keepers, won the Brit Award for best British female solo artist in 2020.

unfortunately @Mabel is no longer able to perform on The BRITs Are Coming, however @GRACEYmusic_ has stepped in and will be joining @JoelCorry on stage! don’t miss it on Saturday 18 Dec at 5pm on @ITV ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/aTFGQwc8px — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) December 15, 2021

On Sunday, Capital FM announced she had pulled out of performing at its Jingle Bell Ball at London’s O2 Arena.

“Some members of her team have tested positive for Covid-19, so she has to stay at home until she gets the all clear,” a statement said.

Mabel added: “Absolutely gutted I can’t perform this weekend, hoping to get the all clear asap!

“Really sorry to anyone who’s come down to see me and I can’t wait to be back on stage soon.”

Absolutely gutted I can’t perform this weekend😭💔, hoping to get the all clear asap! Really sorry to anyone who’s come down to see me and I can’t wait to be back on stage soon. Mx https://t.co/aoJIGk1KIq — Mabel (@Mabel) December 12, 2021

Later that day, she confirmed she would also not be appearing on the Strictly Come Dancing results show on Sunday evening.

She added: “Gutted to also announce I won’t be performing on Strictly Come Dancing tonight due to being exposed to covid.

“Important to be responsible and stay home whilst I wait for my results! Can’t wait to get back to doing what I love the most.”

A number of West End theatre shows, including The Lion King and Life Of Pi, have been forced to cancel performances due to positive tests within the cast and crew.

The Music Venue Trust has also warned a member of the touring party testing positive for Covid-19 was among the biggest causes for gig cancellations in the last seven days.