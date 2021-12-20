Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Sam Fender urges support for The Big Issue sellers as high streets empty

By Press Association
December 20, 2021, 12:03 am
Sam Fender (Lesley Martin/PA)
Sam Fender (Lesley Martin/PA)

Sam Fender has urged people to buy copies of The Big Issue at a time of crisis for the magazine’s vendors as high streets are emptying due to the Covid surge.

The Seventeen Going Under musician, 27, from Newcastle, is friends with an ex-vendor from his local area, Earl John Charlton, and the pair see each other “nearly every other day” when Fender passes his new workplace – the charity North East Homeless on his way into his studio.

Fender has described Charlton as “a diamond, a true hero, a man of the people”, adding his empathy has helped him through the problems he has experienced with his voice over the last year.

He is now calling on people to support sellers, who are homeless or vulnerably housed people, amid Plan B restrictions and emptier high streets.

Christmas would usually be the busiest time of the year for Big Issue sellers, who are self-employed and buy magazines for £2 before selling them on for £4 and cannot work from home.

Fender said: “If you walk past anybody selling The Big Issue, please go and buy it, because it really does help people change their lives for the better.

“And it’s got loads of good stuff in it.”

Lord John Bird, founder of The Big Issue, added: “Once again we find ourselves in the sticky stuff.

“We thank Sam wholeheartedly for his support. Please do as he asks and buy a copy of the magazine from your local vendor and if you can’t then please subscribe online and help someone living in poverty to lift themselves up and out.”

