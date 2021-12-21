Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sir Elton John says working with Nicki Minaj was on his ‘bucket list’

By Press Association
December 21, 2021, 2:11 pm
(Matt Crossick/PA)
(Matt Crossick/PA)

Sir Elton John has said recording a song with Nicki Minaj for his new album was on his “bucket list”.

Stars including Stevie Wonder, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and Olly Alexander reunited on a video call with the veteran singer after collaborating on his UK number one album, The Lockdown Sessions.

Superstar rapper Minaj appeared on the call to say she was “really, really excited and proud” to feature on the song Always Love You with Young Thug.

Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Sir Elton said: “Nicki, I’m so glad you’re on it, thank you, you’re on my bucket list.”

The 74-year-old topped the UK album chart for the first time since 2012’s Good Morning To The Night.

The 16 songs, featuring collaborations with other leading artists such as Ed Sheeran, Charlie Puth and Brandi Carlile, were recorded remotely over the last 18 months.

On the video call, singer Eddie Vedder held up a ticket to Disney’s Magic Kingdom, saying: “Recording with you, my friend, was the greatest ride anybody could offer.”

Referring to the name of the song they collaborated on, Sir Elton quipped: “The true E-ticket, am I right, Eddie?”

Vedder later turned the camera to show a drawing of Sir Elton wearing a red superhero outfit and multi-coloured platform rocket heels, drawn by John Entwistle from The Who.

Eddie Vedder
Eddie Vedder (Kevin Winter/Global Citizen Vax Live/PA)

He said: “This here is a picture of you… anatomically correct, maybe you posed live for this one, it is you dominating the world as you still are.”

Sir Elton also thanked soul superstar Stevie Wonder, adding that their song Finish Line was “one of my favourite things ever”.

Wonder said: “If there’s anything that is going to make a difference in the world, connected with love, it’s music.

“We do it from our hearts, we do it from our experiences, and we share those emotions with you, the people.”

Concluding the call, Sir Elton added: “I just wanted to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your time and for working with me on this album, it’s really been a dream come true.”

