Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Postman-turned-pop star celebrates ‘year of dreams’ since viral shanty video

By Press Association
December 26, 2021, 10:03 am
Nathan Evans performing at the Transmt festival in Glasgow (Lesley Martin/PA)
Nathan Evans performing at the Transmt festival in Glasgow (Lesley Martin/PA)

A postman turned pop star said he has lived “a year of dreams” after a viral sea shanty video set him on a path to a new career as a singer.

Nathan Evans has gone from strength to strength since posting his version of Wellerman on TikTok on December 27 last year, releasing multiple singles and playing at festivals across Europe.

He performed with Ant and Dec, earned a Brit Award nomination, and the song went on to be the top selling single of the year in Germany, beating Ed Sheeran into second place.

Evans told the PA news agency: “This full year has just been a year of dreams, literally. It’s been incredible.

“I’ve been to Germany, I’ve been to Austria, been to Switzerland, and I’ve never been to any of these places before.

“We’ve been at festivals and these countries, we’ve been in festivals in Scotland, been to festivals in England – and just playing songs in front of people and they’re singing back to you is just a dream come true. It’s just incredible.

“So everything that’s happened this year has just been milestone after milestone that I never ever thought I would get to.”

Nathan Evans performing at the TRNSMT Festival
Nathan Evans performer at a number of festivals, including Transmt in Glasgow (Lesley Martin/PA)

The success sprang largely from his Wellerman video, in which he layered several audio tracks to sing all the harmonies on the song.

He already had a following in the tens of thousands on TikTok for his videos, including a couple of sea shanties, which he produced after finishing his rounds delivering mail.

When he put the Wellerman video on his page, he knew he had “a few followers that would enjoy it”, but he had no idea what was about to happen.

“It was maybe three or four days later when I realised that it was it was growing very, very quickly, the views were just going mental,” he said.

“And I was like, okay, something’s happening here.”

Before long the song was everywhere, with Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber layering his own instrumentation over Evans’ vocals in his own TikTok video, and 90s boy band stars Gary Barlow and Ronan Keating producing their own version.

Within two weeks, a remix had been made and was getting national radio airplay, and with managers and record labels getting in touch, Evans quit his job.

He said: “It could have easily went one of two ways – it could have worked out really well for me and put me here where I am now, with a tour and writing loads of songs, and music is now my full-time job.

“But it could have easily went, like, Wellerman and that is it, it’s over, it’s finished.

“So I wanted to just make sure that I was always going to make the most of it.”

His most recent release was a trio of festive covers, including Driving Home For Christmas and Auld Lang Syne, while he has also put out a single he wrote himself, Told You So.

And there should be more coming in 2022.

“I’ve got some singles in the pipeline, waiting to come out at the beginning of next year,” he said.

“And then, you never know, maybe an album by the end of next year.

“So it’s exciting. It’s super exciting.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal