Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Britney Spears says conservatorship made her ‘scared’ of entertainment business

By Press Association
December 28, 2021, 5:55 am Updated: December 28, 2021, 11:05 am
Britney Spears arrives for her UK tour launch party at Sanctum Soho Hotel in central London (PA)
Britney Spears arrives for her UK tour launch party at Sanctum Soho Hotel in central London (PA)

Britney Spears has said the years spent under her controlling conservatorship have made her “scared” of people and the entertainment business.

The pop star said “awful things” had been done to her personally which had “really hurt me”.

She was recently freed from the controversial arrangement which allowed her father, Jamie Spears, to control her life for nearly 14 years.

In an Instagram post the Toxic singer said her decision not to release new music was “a way of saying ‘F*** You’” to those who took advantage of her.

“I wanted to be nice but what they did to my heart was unforgivable,” she wrote.

“I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs…and every time I was told “No…”

“It was a set up to make me fail.

“So much wasted time and I guess it seems odd to most now why I don’t even do my music any more.

“People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally…and what I’ve been through I am scared of people and the business.

“They really hurt me.

“Not doing my music any more is a way of saying “F*** You” in a sense when it actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work.”

It comes as lawyers acting for her father have called for her to continue paying his legal fees, claiming that he had “stepped up” to protect her from “opportunistic and wholly self-interested parties.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]