Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Taylor Swift to appeal against court decision after allegations she stole lyrics

By Press Association
December 29, 2021, 5:43 am Updated: December 29, 2021, 7:49 am
Taylor Swift has appealed against a decision by a US judge to allow a trial to go ahead, following allegations she stole lyrics included in her hit song Shake It Off (PA)
Taylor Swift has appealed against a decision by a US judge to allow a trial to go ahead, following allegations she stole lyrics included in her hit song Shake It Off (PA)

Taylor Swift has appealed against a decision by a US judge to allow a trial to go ahead, following allegations she stole lyrics included in her hit song Shake It Off.

Lawyers for the multi-award winning singer said the decision was “unprecedented” and asked the ruling by a Californian judge be revisited.

The claim is being brought by songwriters Sean Hall and Nate Butler and alleges that Swift lifted lyrics for her song from their own Playas Gon’ Play, performed by US girl group 3LW.

Glastonbury 2020
Taylor Swift has appealed against a decision by a US judge to allow a trial to go ahead, following allegations she stole lyrics included in her hit song Shake It Off (PA)

Both songs feature the lyrics “players gonna play” and “haters gonna hate”.

In court filings obtained by US music publication Billboard, representatives for Swift said: “Plaintiffs could sue everyone who writes, sings, or publicly says ‘players gonna play’ and ‘haters gonna hate.’

“To permit that is unprecedented and cheats the public domain.

“Doing so here leaves only this similarity: both works use versions of two short public domain phrases – ‘players gonna play’ and ‘haters gonna hate’ – that are free for everyone to use, and two other but different tautologies that plaintiffs claim share the same underlying general idea or concept.”

The lawyers argued that the two phrases did not satisfy the “extrinsic test” – proving substantial similarity after an objective comparison of specific expressive elements within the material.

They also pointed out that the claimants had acknowledged the phrases “players gonna play” and “the haters gonna hate” were both unprotected and in the public domain.

“The presence of versions of the two short public domain statements and two other tautologies in both songs…simply does not satisfy the extrinsic test,” Swift’s lawyers said.

They added: “Defendants respectfully request that the court revisit its ruling and apply the extrinsic test to the claimed substantial similarity in lyrics.”

The filings were made on Thursday at the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]