Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Arlo Parks says her 2021 successes feel ‘almost dreamlike’

By Press Association
December 29, 2021, 8:21 pm
Arlo Parks (Ian West/PA)
Arlo Parks (Ian West/PA)

Arlo Parks says her wave of successes in 2021 feel “almost dreamlike” and has thanked her fans for their support during one of the “most significant” years of her life.

The Mercury Prize and Brit Award winner said her dreams were “solidifying” and acknowledged the “bewildering avalanche of recognition” following her debut studio album Collapsed In Sunbeams.

Sharing a collection of photos on Instagram, the 21 year-old said: “I’m celebrating the moments that gave my little heart wings this year.

“Collapsed in Sunbeams came out in January and completely swivelled my world in a million different directions at once.

“It brought me such a bewildering avalanche of recognition – winning the @brits and the @mercuryprize with my parents waving and cheering in the distance, finding out I was nominated for two @recordingacademy Grammys in a random thrift store in Cologne…

“All these things feel almost dreamlike, I feel them sinking in with time but there’s something about this personal slotting into place, this hard work bearing fruit, these dreams solidifying that feels so rare and pure that maybe it will never really sink in.”

The west London-raised singer fended off competition from artists including Wolf Alice, Celeste and Mogwai to claim the prestigious Mercury Prize in September.

2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize
Arlo Parks claimed the prestigious Mercury Prize in September (Mercury Prize/ PA).

The achievement earned her praise from pop superstar Taylor Swift, who described the album as “stunning”.

Parks was nominated for three Brit awards in 2021, including Album of the Year, Best British Female Solo Artist and Best New Artist, which she won.

She also won two accolades at the 2021 AIM Independent Music Awards for UK Independent Breakthrough and Best Independent Album.

In her social media post Parks expressed her thanks for a number of things including her “impossibly sweet partner” and “pizza in the bath”.

“I’m thankful for my first North American tour and selling out O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire twice, right next to where I grew up,” she wrote.

Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks thanked her ‘impossibly sweet partner’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I’m thankful for eating eggs with my friends, for reading In the Dream House, for Wim Wenders movies, for Joan Didion, for Bell Hooks, for Many Times by @dijondijon_

“For pizza in the bath, for meeting my impossibly sweet partner, for the white bolts of inspiration straight to the skull that have me voicenoting in airplane bathrooms.

“2021 has been personally one of the most significant years of my life – hard, heavy with grief, painful at times but speckled with moments that were absolutely luminous.”

She added: “Thank you everybody, for your affection and your voices and your eyes – wishing you waves of love for the new year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal