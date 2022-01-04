Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Shayne Ward expecting second child with Sophie Austin

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 12:03 am
Shayne Ward and Sophie Austin (Matt Crossick/PA)
Shayne Ward and Sophie Austin (Matt Crossick/PA)

Shayne Ward has revealed he is expecting his second child with fiancee Sophie Austin.

The former X Factor winner and soap star, 37, and his partner are already parents to daughter Willow, five, and are expecting another baby girl after initially turning to IVF and when that failed, conceiving naturally.

Ward told Hello! magazine: “I would always say to Sophie: ‘I know in my gut and in my heart of hearts that we are going to have more children.’

(Hello!)

“There was no two ways about it. We never gave up. It’s been a whirlwind.

“And 16 years after I appeared on The X Factor, I have a beautiful family and one on the way.

“I am on cloud nine. It’s amazing that we’re going to have another girl to add to the Ward clan.”

Ward says daughter Willow wants to name the new arrival Aurora, after the Disney princess, adding: “We said to her: ‘What have you always wanted?’ And she said: ‘A baby sister!’

“So we told her that there was one in mummy’s tummy and her face just lit up. She had the biggest smile!”

Austin described the couple’s gruelling experience of IVF, saying: “It was one of the most emotionally draining things we have ever been through.

“And for Shayne, it was quite a hard process because he wasn’t physically going through it but it was just as tough for him.”

However, she said she was buoyed by his positive attitude, continuing: “My mental health was probably on the floor.

“If it hadn’t been for Shayne and Willow… I’ve never felt so depressed and low in my whole life.

“I think it was Shayne’s positivity and belief that kept me going. I would be saying: ‘We need to accept this might not happen,’ and he would refuse.”

The full interview is in Hello!, out now.

[[title]]

[[text]]

