Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Ed Sheeran enjoys album success with third week at number one

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 6:01 pm
Ed Sheeran has claimed the top spot for the third week with his album Equals (Matt Crossick/PA)
Ed Sheeran has claimed the top spot for the third week with his album Equals (Matt Crossick/PA)

Ed Sheeran has claimed top spot in the charts for a third week with his album Equals.

The Suffolk singer-songwriter continued his clean streak of chart-topping albums as Equals became the second biggest album of 2021 in the UK.

The latest instalment in his mathematical symbol series landed at number one for the third non-consecutive week, according to the Official Charts Company.

The pop star, alongside Sir Elton John, also helped LadBaby set a new Official Chart record by clinching the Christmas number one for a fourth consecutive year in a row, raising money for foodbank charity The Trussell Trust.

LadBaby
LadBaby featuring Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John set a new Official Chart record by clinching the Christmas number one for a fourth consecutive year in a row (Official Charts Company/PA)

Meanwhile, Little Mix, who announced they were taking a break following their 2022 confetti tour, peaked again at number four with their album Between Us.

Former chart-topping records including Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, Tom Grennan’s Evering Road and Dave with We’re All Alone In This Together have rebounded into the top 40.

The biggest climber this week is Taylor Swift’s Folklore, jumping 26 spots to number 40.

In the singles chart, Easy On Me has become Adele’s longest-running number one in the UK after taking the top spot for the eighth non-consecutive week.

The track, from the singer-songwriter’s acclaimed fourth album 30, has overtaken rising star Gayle’s abcdefu.

Adele
Easy On Me has become Adele’s longest-running number one in the UK after taking the top spot for the eighth non-consecutive week (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records)

North Shields singer-songwriter Sam Fender has landed his first ever UK top five single as Seventeen Going Under jumped to number three, its highest peak on the chart so far and his personal best on the Official Singles Chart.

Central Cee’s Daily Duppy, Sweet Talker by Years & Years and Galantis as well as Tiesto and Ava Max with The Motto have also crashed into the top 40.

New Disney film Encanto boasts three songs from its original soundtrack which reached the UK top 40 on Friday.

The track We Don’t Talk About Bruno, which has risen to number four, is performed by the film’s cast including Mauro Castillo, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero and Stephanie Beatriz.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal