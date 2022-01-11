Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Royal Mail celebrates the Rolling Stones’ sticky fingers with special stamps

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 12:04 am Updated: January 11, 2022, 6:53 am
Royal Mail has announced a special set of stamps to celebrate The Rolling Stones (Royal Mail/PA)
A special set of stamps is being issued to celebrate The Rolling Stones, Royal Mail has announced.

The 12 stamps will be a tribute to the band, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, having been formed in London in 1962.

Eight of the stamps will feature images from some of their most famous performances over the years, including dates such as 1969’s London Hyde Park show held on July 5, just two days after the death of founding member Brian Jones.

The free outdoor festival, marketed as The Stones In The Park, saw the live debut of his replacement guitarist, Mick Taylor, who was later replaced by Ronnie Wood.

Other performances to feature on the eight stamps include those from Rotterdam, Netherlands, in August 1995 and their gig at the Knebworth Festival in August 1976.

London’s Hyde Park in 1969 (Royal Mail/PA)

A further four stamps will be available in a miniature sheet format and will feature two shots of the band together and two of their vintage worldwide tour posters.

The Rolling Stones – Sir Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards – worked closely with Royal Mail on the issue of the stamps, which also feature drummer Charlie Watts, who died in August last year.

They are only the fourth music group to feature in a dedicated stamp issue, Royal Mail said, following The Beatles in 2007, Pink Floyd in 2016 and Queen in 2020.

Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards (Royal Mail/PA)

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of public affairs and policy, said: “Few bands in the history of rock have managed to carve out a career as rich and expansive as that of the Rolling Stones.

“They have created some of modern music’s most iconic and inspirational albums, with ground-breaking live performances to match.”

The stamps go on sale from January 20.

