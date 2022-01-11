Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Keith Duffy pays tribute to ‘hero and idol’ father Sean following his death

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 3:21 am
Keith Duffy pays tribute to his ‘courageous’ father Sean following his death (Ian West/ PA)
Keith Duffy pays tribute to his ‘courageous’ father Sean following his death (Ian West/ PA)

Boyzone member Keith Duffy has paid tribute to his father following his death, describing him as “my hero, my idol”.

The Irish vocalist said he and his family were “heartbroken” as he shared the news online.

Posting multiple pictures of his father Instagram, he wrote: “Sean Duffy. 1945 – 2022.

“Words cannot describe how heartbroken we are to announce the passing of our father/grandfather Sean.

“The most courageous and brave warrior we’ve ever known and probably will ever know.

“We already miss him so much. Keith & Jay. X”

In a separate Instagram story, Duffy posted another picture, writing “my hero, my idol, my da”.

Duffy starred alongside groupmates Ronan Keating, Mikey Graham, Shane Lynch and Stephen Gately in Boyzone after being put together by former X-Factor judge Louis Walsh in 1993.

Replying to the post, Keating wrote: “Sending all our love.”

