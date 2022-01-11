Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens remembers opera singer Maria Ewing

By Press Association
January 11, 2022, 5:29 pm
Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens remembers opera singer Maria Ewing (Matt Crossick/PA)
Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens remembers opera singer Maria Ewing (Matt Crossick/PA)

Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens has paid tribute to opera singer Maria Ewing, who has died aged 71.

The talented soprano, who was the wife of director Sir Peter Hall and mother of Oscar-nominated actress Rebecca Hall, died at her home in Detroit on Sunday, her spokeswoman Bryna Rifkin said.

Among those paying tribute, Stevens – who appeared in the 2017 film Permission alongside Hall – shared a black and white image on Instagram of Ewing smiling.

The 39-year-old captioned it: “I will miss making you laugh. Rest in peace, Maria…”

Ewing made her Metropolitan Opera debut in 1976 in Mozart’s Le Nozze Di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro), and starred as Blanche de la Force in a new John Dexter production of Poulenc’s Dialogues Des Carmelites in 1977.

She sang in 96 Met performances until her finale as Marie in Berg’s Wozzeck in 1997, a span that included a six-year interruption triggered by a spat with Met artistic director James Levine.

Rebecca Hall
Maria Ewing is the mother of actress Rebecca Hall (Ian West/PA)

Ewing met founder of the Royal Shakespeare Company Sir Peter in 1978 when she sang Dorabella in a staging of Mozart’s Cosi Fan Tutte at the Glyndebourne Festival, directed by him.

After marrying the then director of the National Theatre in 1982, she gave birth to daughter Rebecca.

Hall has starred in films including Woody Allen’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Ron Howard’s Frost/Nixon and horror movie The Awakening.

She also appeared alongside Stevens in last year’s lockdown production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal