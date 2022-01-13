Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ella Henderson: The X Factor did not faze me but I could not do it now

By Press Association
January 13, 2022, 11:45 pm
Ella Henderson has said competing in the X Factor aged 16 did not faze her (Doug Peters/PA)
Ella Henderson has said competing in the X Factor aged 16 did not faze her (Doug Peters/PA)

Ella Henderson has said competing in The X Factor aged 16 did not faze her – but it “terrifies” her now.

The singer, who had a UK number one with Ghost, made her debut as a teenager on The X Factor 10 years ago.

Speaking on The One Show with presenters Alex Jones and Harry Judd, the 26-year-old said: “I know I sound like Louis Walsh saying ‘when I was 16’ but I was so young…I am 26 now and I could never do that.

The X Factor
Ella Henderson during the auditions for the X Factor in 2012 (Ken McKay/ITV/PA)

“It would terrify me going out on a Saturday and Sunday night singing to all the nation and having people judge you for what you love doing, but I did enjoy every second of it though.

“I think what drew me to the show that year was the fact that you could audition with your own song and my dream was always to be a songwriter and to showcase that and just have any way in of showing people that.”

The songwriter, who released new single Brave last week, said her success on the show as a teenager was “baffling”.

She said: “I never thought I would end up on the live shows and have that entrance into the industry.

“I guess everyone has their own versions of how they got up the ladder, but it was a wild journey and a wild ride and I loved it.”

Singles charts
Ella Henderson had a UK number one with Ghost (Official Charts Company/PA)

Henderson, who was mentored by judge Tulisa Contostavlos, placed sixth in the show despite being a favourite, while James Arthur was crowned the winner.

Crediting her family, she added: “I am lucky I have got an amazing family.

“I am one of four siblings and I am the youngest so I am used to growing up around crazy big brothers…the X Factor was definitely like that living all together.

“My parents were always with me and I think I have always had an old head on a young set of shoulders.

“Its weird, it didn’t phase me then but I think if I tried to do that now it would absolutely terrify me.”

