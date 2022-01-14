Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Britney Spears accuses younger sister of promoting new memoir ‘at my expense’

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 2:33 am
Britney Spears accuses younger sister of promoting new memoir ‘at my expense’ (Tony DiMaio/ PA)
Britney Spears has accused her sister Jamie Lynn Spears of using a recent television interview to sell her new book “at my expense”.

The Toxic singer, 40, said her younger sister “never had to work for anything” and that she had always been “the bigger person”.

It comes following an interview the actress gave to Good Morning America in which she insisted she “took steps to help” end her older sister’s controversial conservatorship.

The 30 year-old has written about the pressures that came with having a famous last name in the memoir Things I Should Have Said.

During the ABC breakfast show interview she described herself as “my sister’s biggest supporter”.

But writing on Twitter, the world famous pop star said: “I looked at my phone and I see that my sister did her interview to promote her book.

“The two things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behaviour was out of control.

“She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time…so why are we even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense.

“I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything.

Nickelodeon’s 18th Annual Kid’s Choice Awards – Pauley Pavilion – UCLA Campus
The singer’s younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears has written about the pressures that came with having a famous last name in a new memoir Things I Should Have Said (Francis Specker/ PA)

“Everything was always given to her.

“I always was the bigger person. They all got to do it and play me and I always sat there and took it.

“I do remember asking my sister why she did that when she knew I was waiting to change my show and her only words were “well, it wasn’t my idea’…”

She added: “Hope your book does well Jamie Lynn”.

The conservatorship which allowed Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, complete control over her finances was terminated in November after nearly 14 years.

