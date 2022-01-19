Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Franz Ferdinand, Yard Act and Wet Leg to perform during Independent Venue Week

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 2:07 am Updated: January 19, 2022, 11:11 am
Franz Ferdinand, Yard Act and Wet Leg to perform during Independent Venue Week (Yui Mok/ PA)
Franz Ferdinand, Yard Act and Wet Leg to perform during Independent Venue Week (Yui Mok/ PA)

Franz Ferdinand, Yard Act and Wet Leg will form part of the bill for the 2022 Independent Venue Week.

The event, which will be marked on BBC Radio 6 Music with a series of special shows hosted by Steve Lamacq, is a celebration of independent music venues around the country, and those that own, work and run them.

Each programme in the week-long series, from January 31 to February 4, will focus on a different UK venue.

The Sony Radio Academy Awards
The annual BBC Radio 6 event, hosted by DJ Steve Lamacq, is a celebration of independent music venues around the country (Yui Mok/ PA)

Venues include PJ Molloys in Dunfermline, Scotland, Belgrave Music Hall in Leeds, Future Yard in Birkenhead, The Louisiana in Bristol and The Horn in St Albans.

BRIT award winners Franz Ferdinand will perform during the first of the specials at the Scottish venue.

Yard Act and Wet Leg were longlisted for the BBC Sound Of 2022, with the latter finishing second for the accolade.

Debut albums by both bands are due for release this year.

Melt Yourself Down and Bess Atwell are also listed on the event’s bill.

“Independent Venue Week has always played a vital role in helping grassroots venues at a financially perilous time of year,” said Lamacq.

“But this time round, it’s even more important to help support the live music circuit after it’s been hit so hard by Covid.

“It’s a chance for us all to rally round and celebrate just how important these places are to emerging artists and alternative performers.

“We’ve lined up some of our favourite new and established acts for a week of gigs in small grassroots venues around the country and we’ll be talking to promoters and fans about why live gigs remain so important to the music community.”

