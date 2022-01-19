Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
George Martin tells granddaughter why he signed The Beatles in Twitter video

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 4:19 pm
Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, George Harrison with producer George Martin (PA)
The son of Sir George Martin has shared a video showing his late father explaining to his granddaughter why he signed The Beatles.

In the clip, shared by Giles Martin to Twitter on Wednesday, Sir George explains how he was more impressed with the group’s personality than their musical performance.

He would go on to play a vital role in The Beatles’ success in becoming the world’s most famous band.

“There were four of them, and I ‘said who are they? What are they?’” Sir George, who died in 2016, told his granddaughter.

“And he said ‘they’re a group, we call them The Beatles. And I said ‘well that’s a silly name for a start, who would ever want a group with the name Beatles?’

“And he said ‘well, it isn’t the beetles you think of, it’s Beatles with an ‘A’ in it, like Beat-les.

“So I listened to what he said and I said ‘well, I’ll have to hear them first of all’.

“He sent them down from Liverpool, which is quite a long way, and I met them in London, and when I listened to what they did, it was ok but it wasn’t brilliant.

“I thought ‘why should I be interested in this?’ But the magic bit came when I started to get to know them, because they were terribly good people to know.

“They were funny, they were very clever, they said all lovely things, they were the kind of people that you liked to be with.

“And so I thought ‘well, if I feel this way about them, other people will feel this way about them, so therefore they should be fairly popular.”

Beatles ‘LOVE’ album official launch at Abbey Road Studios – London
Sir George Martin, the ‘fifth Beatle’, with his son Giles Martin (Joel Ryan/PA)

In just a few hours, the video had been viewed more than 500,000 times.

“I don’t normally share anything personal but this my dad from a while back explaining to my daughter he signed The Beatles,” tweeted Giles.

“Ordinary people do extraordinary things. Great decisions are made for the simplest reasons.

“‘I figured if I like them this much other people might too’.”

