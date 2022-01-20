Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Status Quo drummer John Coghlan to ‘hang up his drumsticks’

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 1:35 pm
Status Quo (from left to right) Alan Lancaster, Rick Parfitt, John Coghlan and Francis Rossi (Bob Young Archive/PA)
Former Status Quo drummer John Coghlan has announced he will lay down his sticks following a farewell tour this year.

The 75-year-old, who grew up in Dulwich in south London, joined the influential rock band shortly after it was formed in 1962 and played with them during their commercial peak in the ’70s as part of what is considered the classic line-up.

He rejoined the group in March 2013 for a series of arena concerts ending at Wembley.

Status Quo
The original members of Status Quo, Rick Parfitt, Francis Rossi, Alan Lancaster and John Coghlan, ahead of their reunion tour in 2013 (Steve Parsons/PA)

A statement from his management said: “After an incredible career spanning 60 years, former Status Quo drummer John Coghlan has finally decided to hang up his drumsticks.

“John and his band John Coghlan’s Quo will be playing a series of dates this year, giving fans the opportunity to see John onstage for the last time.”

Coghlan, known for delivering Status Quo’s signature powerful backbeat, will perform more than a dozen concerts across the year, starting at Leo’s Red Lion in Gravesend on February 5 and ending at The Quo Convention at Butlin’s in Minehead on September 24.

The tour will also take in Northampton, Milton Keynes, Southampton, Portsmouth and London.

Status Quo was formed in 1962 under the name The Scorpions by guitarist Francis Rossi and bassist Alan Lancaster at Sedgehill Comprehensive School in Catford, south-east London.

Coghlan joined shortly after and the band went through a series of name changes, including Traffic Jam, before settling on Status Quo in the late ’60s when singer Rick Parfitt joined.

After leaving the group in 1981 amid rising creative tensions, he played with Jimi Hendrix’s former bassist Noel Redding, Eric Bell of Thin Lizzy and his own Diesel Band.

During the late ‘90s, John Coghlan’s Quo was formed and toured the UK and Europe.

Lancaster died in September last year aged 72 while Parfitt died in December 2016 aged 68.

