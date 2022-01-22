Collaborators share fond memories of working with ‘kind and talented’ Meat Loaf

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Collaborators who worked and sang with Meat Loaf have shared fond memories of the US rocker as they described his death as “our loss, Heaven’s gain”.

The “kind and talented” musician was praised by his fellow artists for sharing his love of music and performing with the world.

A post on his official Facebook page announced he had died aged 74, with his wife Deborah at his side and added that his daughters, Pearl and Amanda, “and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours”.

Meat Loaf, who was born Marvin Lee Aday but was also known as Michael, sold millions of albums worldwide, with the Bat Out Of Hell trilogy among his most popular musical offerings. He died in the US.

Marie Osmond said her memories of singing with Meat Loaf “felt like yesterday” as she sent her condolences to his family.

“I’m so sorry to hear about the passing of Meat Loaf,” the US singer said.

“What a kind and talented man who shared his love of music with us for so many years. I still remember singing together like it was yesterday.

“Sending my condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

US country singer and actress Reba McEntire said Meat Loaf’s death was “our loss, Heaven’s gain” and the rocker “gave us so much”.

Sharing her own memories of the rocker she tweeted: “Meat Loaf died today. Age 74.

“I remember hosting the American Music Awards with him and Will Smith. He was such a kind soul. He gave us so much. He will surely be missed.

“Our loss, heaven’s gain. Rest in peace my friend”.

Lorraine Crosby, who sang on Meat Loaf’s hit number one single I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), said it was “terrifying, intimidating and wonderful” to work with him.

The track reached number one in 28 countries and earned him a Grammy award.

Crosby, 61, told the PA news agency about her first meeting with the hit singer and recalled how she ended up singing on what would become a hit song as she “just happened to be there” at the studio.

Meat Loaf was also a successful actor, appearing in movies such as Fight Club (Yui Mok/PA)

“It was terrifying, intimidating and wonderful all at the same time,” she said.

Irish singer-songwriter Imelda May, a close friend of Meat Loaf, recalled her final phone conversation with him on Wednesday.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, she said: “I got to talk to him on Wednesday night and I got to tell him I loved him.

“I got a call from Paul Crook, his right-hand man. A lovely guitarist and one of his best, best friends. I had worked with Paul as well. I heard him laughing and I got to say I loved him and to thank him so much.

“I loved the bones of that man, I really did, and I will miss him greatly. Every time I would go to LA we would meet up and maybe drink too much tequila and talk nonsense until the sun came up.

“I will really miss him. He is such a big character and so talented, so extraordinarily talented in his acting and his operatic singing.”

Dee Snider of US rock band Twisted Sister said he had been honoured to get Meat Loaf’s blessing, sharing a story online of a “confrontation” between the pair.

“True story: Meatloaf summoned me to his trailer to ‘pass the torch’ of rock n roll to this then young gun,” he said.

“It was pretty intense and confrontational to tell the truth… but what an honor to get the blessing of such a great man!”

Fellow rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon Osbourne paid tribute to their “friend and neighbour.” and said he would be “sorely missed but never forgotten”.

“Three madmen living all in a row. @RealMeatLoaf, @Pat_Boone and Me,” the Black Sabbath frontman said.

“Who would ever believe that the 3 of us would have lived next door to each other. Rest well my friend, you will be sorely missed but never forgotten”.

The former X Factor judge added: “An artist, a friend and a neighbor. Truly a kind and gentle man. Rest In Peace Meat Loaf”.

Fellow US rock star Lenny Kravitz described Meat Loaf as “a sweetheart of a guy” on Twitter.

Scottish singer KT Tunstall shared her memories of meeting the US rock star.

“RIP #Meatloaf The band & I were lucky enough to be in a dressing room next to him at a festival; he warmed up at full volume for an hour and a half,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Friendliest guy, introduced himself by saying ‘HI!! I’M MEAT!!’ Rest In Peace legend xxx.”

Besides music, his long career also included roles in a string of films such as Eddie in the 1975 musical film The Rocky Horror Picture Show, 1992’s Wayne’s World and Fight Club in 1999.

On Twitter, Fight Club star Edward Norton posted an image of himself hugging Meat Loaf on the set, writing “those were some wonderful months of laughter & irreverence”.

The actor, 52, added that the hardest part about working with Meat Loaf was “getting through any of these ridiculous moments without cracking up”.

Other actors and performers also remembered the musician’s “big personality and laugh”.

Posting a picture of the pair on Twitter, Torchwood star John Barrowman said they always had “great conversations” about performing.

“So sad to hear the news about Meat Loaf this morning,” he wrote.

“Every time we bumped into each other either at a convention or guesting on a talk show we always had great conversations talking about our love of performing.

“Our last conversation when this picture was taken he looked great & was telling me about getting back on stage in the New Year & looking forward to being in front of a welcoming crowd.

“Love & condolences to his wife & family as his big personality and laugh will be missed. JB.”

Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74 (Ian West/PA)

Before his death Meat Loaf had spoken openly about his health issues, notably asthma, which caused him to collapse on stage during a concert in Pittsburgh in 2011, and in 2003 he was taken ill at Wembley Arena in London and was admitted to hospital.

His long music career saw him release more than 10 albums, with his final studio album, Braver Than We Are, released in 2012.