Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Meat Loaf: I think of myself as an actor… not a singer

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 2:45 am
‘I think of myself as an actor…not a singer’ – Meat Loaf (Haydn West/ PA)
‘I think of myself as an actor…not a singer’ – Meat Loaf (Haydn West/ PA)

Meat Loaf preferred to think of himself as an actor rather than a singer, according to a newly published interview.

The late US rocker said he needed to “find the character” before singing a song, otherwise there was “no meaning or reason to sing it”.

The Bat Out Of Hell singer, born Marvin Lee Aday, died on January 20, aged 74, with his wife and daughters by his side.

Q Awards 2016 – London
The US rocker said he needed to ‘find the character’ before singing a song, otherwise there was ‘no meaning or reason to sing it’ (Ian West/ PA)

Before his death he told US media publication Variety that his onstage performances were similar to musicals due to having “different characters” singing the songs.

“Before I can sing the song, I’ve got to find the character. I don’t just walk in and sing a song,” he said in the previously unpublished interview.

“As far as I’m concerned there’s no meaning or reason to sing it. You’re just another singer singing some song.

“I’ve never thought of myself as a singer. I think of myself as an actor.

“So it’s the same as doing a movie or a play. … So I guess in a sense, everything I’ve ever done, even though I don’t consider what I do on stage as a musical, the way I think through it is like a musical.

“But I guess in the way of my arc through the show, it is like a musical in the fact that there’s different characters singing these songs.

“But if you just go (to the concert), most people never notice that they’re different mannerisms and they’re different people singing. It doesn’t cross their mind”.

Asked if he was concerned the intricacies of his character work would be lost on fans he said:  “No, because it’s not about them.

“It’s about what I’m doing, and it’s about me being able to present them with the truth.”

Horse Racing – Ladies Day with Meat Loaf Live After Racing Day – Newbury Racecourse
Meat Loaf also starred in some 65 movies including Roadie, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fight Club, alongside Brad Pitt and Edward Norton (Steve Parsons/ PA)

The musician had a career spanning more than six decades and during that time sold over 100 million albums worldwide including the world-famous Bat Out Of Hell in 1977.

The album was later adapted as a stage musical, which was written by long-time collaborator Jim Steinman and featured some of the musician’s best-loved hits.

Meat Loaf also starred in some 65 movies including Roadie, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fight Club, alongside Brad Pitt and Edward Norton.

Following the news of his death Norton posted an image of himself hugging the rocker on set, writing “those were some wonderful months of laughter & irreverence”.

The actor, 52, added that the hardest part about working with Meat Loaf was “getting through any of these ridiculous moments without cracking up”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal