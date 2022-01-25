Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

John Lennon’s son announces digital auction of Beatles memorabilia

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 6:25 am
John Lennon’s son announces digital auction of Beatles memorabilia (Dave Thompson/ PA)
John Lennon’s son announces digital auction of Beatles memorabilia (Dave Thompson/ PA)

An assortment of Beatles memorabilia, including outfits worn by John Lennon and hand-written notes by Paul McCartney, will feature in a new digital auction.

Lennon’s son, Julian Lennon, has announced the start of bidding for the items which will be sold as non-fungible tokens (NFT) as part of Lennon Connection: The NFT Collection.

The NFTs are being sold as audio-visual collectibles with narration by Mr Lennon alongside images of the items.

As well as several guitars gifted to Mr Lennon by his father, other items listed up for auction include John Lennon’s Magical Mystery Afghan Coat and the black cape he wore in the film Help!

Also up for auction as an NFT are notes for the well known hit song Hey Jude Notes written by Paul McCartney.

“Through this NFT collection, I’m able to grant exclusive access to special items that I cherish and carry on the legacy of my father in a new way,” Mr Lennon told Rolling Stone.

The items are being sold in partnership with Julien’s auction house and Yellow Heart NFT.

“Own a piece of music history as Julian Lennon unveils his inaugural digital exhibition, with his private collection of John Lennon and Beatles memorabilia, including Paul McCartney’s rare, handwritten notes from ‘Hey Jude,’” a statement on the site read.

The online auction will be held on February 7, though bidding and registration has begun.

Part of the proceeds will go to Julian Lennon’s White Feather Foundation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]