Ivors Academy announces newly elected chairman

Tom Gray, from the Mercury Prize-winning band Gomez, has been announced as the new chairman of the The Ivors Academy.

The singer and musician was elected by the board to replace Crispin Hunt, former lead singer of alternative rock band Longpigs, at the helm of the association for music writers.

Gray, who enjoyed commercial success in the late 1990s and early 2000s with his indie rock outfit, has been at the centre of the debate over music streaming.

Crispin Hunt is leaving the role (Michael Crabtree/PA)

Through his Broken Record campaign, he has advocated for artists and songwriters to receive a greater share of royalties from streaming.

In 2020, he gave evidence to an inquiry by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee into how the model has affected artists and record labels and was critical of the status quo.

In his first statement as chairman, Gray described his appointment as “extraordinary and humbling”.

He said: “In this moment, songwriters and composers feel the need for strong advocacy and representation. The Academy’s excellent campaigning has been a source of hope for many.

“We are a brilliant and joyful community who wish to be our better selves without any grievance, but these are challenging times.”

He added: “Reform is never easy. It isn’t comfortable and is always challenging, but it makes things better.

“Nevertheless, I have no desire for this wonderful, venerable organisation to be treated as an outsider. We are not an angry rabble; we will remain your friends.

“Critical friends of the issues facing creators but, more fundamentally and always, critical to the process of making music.

“We are central to this industry and my intention is merely to put our interests there too.

“I believe Crispin Hunt, our outgoing Chair, has done an incredible job in moving the Academy onto this footing and inspiring a reformed association where a comprehensive boy from Merseyside can now be its Chair.”

The academy’s chief executive, Graham Davies, said: “Congratulations to Tom on becoming the new Chair.

“The reputation of the Ivors Academy as the leading advocates for songwriters and composers is growing.

“Tom is one of the most vocal champions of music and we look forward to working with him in this new role.”

The Ivors Academy was founded in 1944 with composer Ralph Vaughan Williams elected as its first president.

It hosts the annual Ivor Novello Awards for songwriting and composing in London.