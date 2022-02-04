Red Hot Chili Peppers release new single ahead of upcoming album and tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Red Hot Chili Peppers release new single ahead of upcoming album and tour

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 5:53 am Updated: February 4, 2022, 6:05 am
Red Hot Chili Peppers release new single ahead of upcoming album and tour (Yui Mok/PA)
Red Hot Chili Peppers release new single ahead of upcoming album and tour (Yui Mok/PA)

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have released the official music video for their latest single Black Summer.

The US rock group’s latest album Unlimited Love will be available from April 1 this year.

In the video for the wistful tune, band members perform against tranquil backgrounds including forest scenes and iceberg-dotted seas.

The band, will perform in Glasgow, Manchester and London next year as part of a 32-date stadium tour.

Performances will also take place in the US, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Hungary, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France and Canada.

The tour will also see guitarist John Frusciante return to the group to perform in the live shows.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers consists of vocalist Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and Frusciante on guitar.

Rapper ASAP Rocky and singer Thundercat will support the band in Manchester, while Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat will support in London and Glasgow.

