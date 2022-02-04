Rita Ora signs ’empowering’ record deal giving her control of future masters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rita Ora signs ’empowering’ record deal giving her control of future masters

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 8:29 am
Rita Ora (Ian West/PA)
Rita Ora (Ian West/PA)

Rita Ora has signed a record deal with BMG that gives her ownership of all future master recordings.

The singer, whose hits include Let You Love Me and For You, said it is “empowering” knowing she is now in control of her music.

Germany-based music company BMG features a roster of artists that includes Kylie Minogue, YouTuber and rapper KSI, and hip hop act Run The Jewels.

A “master” recording is the official original recording of a song – and CDs, downloads and streams are all licensed by the person who owns the rights to it.

That person has ultimate control of the royalties from the recordings.

Prince and Rihanna are among the artists who have fought to regain the rights to their masters, while Taylor Swift set about re-recording much of her back catalogue in order to create a new set of masters, after the original ones were sold by her former record label.

Ora, who was previously signed to Atlantic Records, said: “I’m THRILLED to announce that I am partnering with BMG!!!. I couldn’t be happier that they will be my label family moving forward.

“Their approach to artist ownership and control is very much aligned with mine, and it’s so empowering to know that I will own all of my master recordings that I make from now on.

“I also feel so motivated to be working with such a dynamic, creative, forward-thinking global company.”

Graham Norton Show – London
Kylie Minogue is also with BMG (Matt Crossick/PA)

Alistair Norbury, BMG president of repertoire and marketing for the UK, said: “We are delighted that Rita, one of the smartest artists operating today, has chosen BMG’s distinctive approach, which puts the artist in the driving seat.

“Rita is unique among UK artists in the breadth of her activities, from music to TV, film and business, something normally only associated with US artists like Lady Gaga and Beyonce. We look forward to helping achieve her ambitious goals.”

Ora’s long-term manager, Sarah Stennett, said: “Her deal with BMG marks a new chapter for Rita, where she can deploy the confidence and knowledge of her artistry and audience in navigating the next phase of her career with her at the helm.”

The singer, who is a judge on ITV show The Masked Singer, apologised in 2020 for breaking lockdown rules to hold a birthday party in London.

