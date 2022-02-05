Julia Fox addresses rumours she dated Drake before Kanye West romance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Julia Fox addresses rumours she dated Drake before Kanye West romance

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 9:59 am
Julia Fox (PA)
Julia Fox (PA)

Julia Fox has said “nothing really happened” with Drake before she started dating Kanye West.

The Uncut Gems star, 32, who has rocketed to fame since she began a relationship with the Donda rapper, has addressed rumours she previously had a romance with his one-time rival.

Speaking on her Forbidden Fruits podcast, she told co-host Niki Takesh: “He’s a great guy and a gentleman and that was it.

“Nothing really happened, we were just, like, friends hanging out. I wouldn’t say that we were dating.”

She also claimed that the two men have put their differences behind them, saying: “I feel like they’ve squashed their issues.

“Obviously, when I first started speaking to Ye on the phone, I told him immediately, I think on the first day before it went any further, because I’m just an honest person, I guess.”

She agreed the rumours about her and Drake were “old news,” adding: “This was fully 2020, like two years ago.”

Top Boy UK Premiere – London
Drake (Ian West/PA)

West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, has previously demanded a public apology from Drake amid their ongoing feud, which had been rumbling for a decade following an initial conflict between rappers Lil Wayne and Pusha T, but in November last year he said it was “time to put it to rest”.

The pair reunited onstage for the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert in December, during which they both covered the other’s songs.

West’s romance with Fox comes amid a messy row between the musician and Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from him last year.

Kanye West comments
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Ian West/PA)

The pair have been publicly feuding about their children, with West seemingly blasting Kardashian for allowing their eight-year-old daughter North on TikTok without his permission.

Kardashian has said West’s social media attacks are “hurtful”, adding she is doing her best to protect their daughter while allowing her “creativity in the medium that she wishes” with supervision because it brings her “happiness”.

She also said she was the “main provider and caregiver” for their four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

She added: “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February last year, citing irreconcilable differences, after they married in an extravagant wedding in 2014.

