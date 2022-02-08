Foo Fighters to perform first virtual reality show after Super Bowl LVI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Foo Fighters to perform first virtual reality show after Super Bowl LVI

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 3:39 am
Foo Fighters to perform first virtual reality show after Super Bowl LVI (Ben Birchall/PA)
Foo Fighters to perform first virtual reality show after Super Bowl LVI (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Foo Fighters will perform their first virtual reality concert following the conclusion of the Super Bowl, it has been announced.

The world famous US rock group said the streaming event would allow viewers to watch them “from the front row”.

The show will start at 4am UK time or following the conclusion of the Super Bowl LVI, which sees the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

It will be available to view on Horizon Venues, a VR app available on the Meta Quest headsets as well as Facebook Live.

Writing on Twitter, the band said: We’ve never performed in VR…until now.

“Watch the #QuestAfterShow from the front row with @MetaQuestVR streaming right after the big game in Horizon Venues or on Facebook Live.

Meta Quest, formerly known as Oculus Quest, is run by Facebook.

A post on the Meta Quest website said: “When the game is over, the real show begins.

“Watch Foo Fighters take the VR stage and perform like never before in an up close and personal concert.

“Consider this your free, front-row ticket to rock out with the legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and other fans.”

Super Bowl LVI is due to take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California at 11.30pm UK time.

It was previously announced that Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar would perform during the game’s half-time show.

