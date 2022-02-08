The Who to play Cincinnati benefit gig over forty years after concert tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

The Who to play Cincinnati benefit gig over forty years after concert tragedy

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 6:07 am
The Who to play Cincinnati benefit over forty years after concert tragedy (David Jensen/AP)
The Who to play Cincinnati benefit over forty years after concert tragedy (David Jensen/AP)

The Who have announced they will play a benefit gig in Cincinnati more than 40 years after a tragedy at one of their concerts in the Ohio city left 11 people dead.

The British rock legends said the US city had been “very good to us” and it was a “privilege” to be able to return and be part of the community healing process.

The tragedy occurred on December 3 1979 following a crush of concert-goers at The Who’s show at Riverfront Coliseum in the city.

The benefit concert has been scheduled for May 15 of this year at the new TQL football stadium.

Glastonbury Festival 2015 – Day 3
Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend, right, will be joined onstage by their full live band (Yui Mok/PA)

Speaking to local station WCPO-TV lead singer, Roger Daltrey, said: “I can’t wait to be there.

“It’s about time, it’s taken a long time I know but it’s the least we can do in our final years to say thank you to Cincinnati because it’s a great rock town.

“You’ve been very good to us.”

Proceeds of the gig will go to the Pem Memorial, a scholarship fund created in memory of Stephan Preston, Jackie Eckerle and Karen Morrison, three Finneytown High School students who died outside the 1979 concert.

The Who manager Bill Curbishley, said: “This is a very moving situation.

“To come back here after 42-years-plus and hopefully help with the healing process with the community.

Bengals Chiefs Football
It comes as American football team the Cincinnati Bengals prepare take on the Los Angeles Rams in the final of Super Bowl LVI on February 13 (Eric Gay/PA)

“And to help youngsters going forward for scholarships, it’s a privilege for us to do this and hopefully coming back and playing for all our wonderful fans in Cincinnati will be a healing process for them and for us.”

Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend will be joined onstage for the show by their full live band.

The Who’s original line up consisted of Daltrey and Townshend, along with Keith Moon and John Entwistle, who died in 1978 and 2002 respectively.

It comes as American football team the Cincinnati Bengals prepare to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the final of Super Bowl LVI on February 13.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal