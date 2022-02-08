‘Godfather of punk’ Iggy Pop to receive Polar Music Prize

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Musician Iggy Pop, known as “the godfather of punk”, and Ensemble Intercontemporain, the world’s leading contemporary music ensemble, have been announced as recipients of the prestigious Polar Music Prize.

Each year the award, which is often described as the “Nobel Prize of music”, celebrates two laureates, one contemporary and one classical, for significant achievements in music.

The prize, which has been absent for the last two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, marks its 30th anniversary in 2022 as the first honour was handed to Sir Paul McCartney in 1992.

Both of this year’s recipients will receive prize money of one million Swedish Kroner (£83,060).

The awards ceremony takes place on May 24 at the Grand Hotel in Stockholm.

Marie Ledin, managing director of the Polar Music Prize, said: “We are delighted to return in 2022, after a two year absence due to the pandemic, with two incredibly worthy laureates.

“Iggy Pop is unique, there is no one else quite like him.

“Ensemble Intercontemporain are a ground-breaking collective and their work has helped push the boundaries of modern classical music.

“We’re thrilled that we can come together to honour and celebrate the important work of both of these laureates.”

Iggy Pop, real name James Newell Osterberg Jr, who has found fame both as a solo artist and as frontman of The Stooges, said: “I was aware of the very fine range of people that had gotten the Polar Music Prize… so it’s a nice step for me.

“I respect it and I’m honoured by it… I’m looking forward to coming to Stockholm in May to receive the prize.”

Ensemble Intercontemporain, hailed as the world’s leading contemporary music ensemble, was founded in 1976 by the late French composer Pierre Boulez.

Under the artistic guidance of its musical director Matthias Pintscher, the collective collaborates with composers, exploring instrumental techniques and developing projects that interweave music, dance, theatre, film, video and visual arts.

Pintscher said: “I’m beyond excited to be coming to Stockholm in May to receive the Polar Music Prize in honour of the Ensemble Intercontemporain.”

Previous recipients of the prize include Bruce Springsteen, Pink Floyd, Chuck Berry, Ennio Morricone, Bjork, Led Zeppelin, Patti Smith, Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, Joni Mitchell, Sir Elton John and Metallica.