Brit Awards: All of the most risque outfits on the red carpet

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 7:05 pm
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

The Brit Awards is one of the first major red carpets of 2022, setting the tone for what styles are going to be fashionable this year.

And it would seem like one particular look is dominating: the nearly naked trend.

This is not a new trend – it has been popular on the Brits red carpet as far back as the Nineties – but has seen a resurgence over the past few years, thanks in particular to style stars such as Megan Fox and Dua Lipa.

Whether it is through artfully placed cut-outs, mesh panels or sheer materials, this is how the nearly naked trend ruled the Brits red carpet…

Maya Jama at the Brit Awards 2022
Maya Jama (Ian West/PA)

Maya Jama can always be relied on for a bit of drama on the red carpet, and she certainly delivered in a risque black outfit baring her midriff. The ensemble is by cult label Monot – worn by everyone from Kate Moss to Kerry Washington, it is known for experimenting with cut-outs and taking sexy dressing to the next level.

To make her look even more glamorous, Jama paired the outfit with a fur stole, glitzy silver heels and uber-long, Cher-inspired hair. And one thing we cannot take our eyes off? The massive diamond ring, potentially suggesting Jama is engaged to basketballer partner Ben Simmons.

Ashley Roberts attending the Brit Awards 2022
Ashley Roberts (Ian West/PA)

Monot seems to be having a moment, because Jama was not the only person wearing the brand on the red carpet – Ashley Roberts also got in on the action in a black dress with plenty of artfully placed cut-outs in the bodice.

Anne-Marie attending the Brit Awards 2022
Anne-Marie (Ian West/PA)

Anne-Marie’s take on sexy dressing was all about contrasts: a structured black leather jacket and slim-fitting trousers, with a strappy black bra underneath – by romantic label Philosophy.

Holly Humberstone at the Brit Awards 2022
Holly Humberstone (Ian West/PA)

Holly Humberstone – winner of the Brits Rising Star award – went for a Wednesday Addams-inspired take on the nearly naked trend, wearing a Gucci outfit with lots of see-through black lace, statement fur sleeves and Gothic jewellery.

Tallia Storm attending the Brit Awards 2022
Tallia Storm (Ian West/PA)

Singer Tallia Storm took the trend the furthest, wearing a skintight bodysuit with black and nude panels by Mugler – similar to styles previously worn by Kali Uchis, Dua Lipa and Beyonce.

