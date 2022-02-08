Maya Jama appears to show off engagement ring on Brits red carpet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Maya Jama appears to show off engagement ring on Brits red carpet

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 7:23 pm Updated: February 8, 2022, 11:25 pm
Maya Jama at the Brit Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)
Maya Jama at the Brit Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)

Maya Jama showcased what appeared to be an engagement ring as she walked the red carpet at the Brit Awards.

The TV presenter, 27, reportedly became engaged to American basketball player Ben Simmons, 25, over the festive period.

Neither has so far confirmed the reports.

The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Maya Jama (Ian West/PA)

Simmons, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, is signed with sports agency Klutch Sports, which is primarily owned by Rich Paul, the boyfriend of Adele.

Jama posed for the cameras outside London’s O2 Arena with the large ring clearly on show, wearing a revealing black outfit that featured a black crop top.

The piece was reminiscent of the so-called Mohawk dress by Bob Mackie that Cher wore to the 1986 Oscars.

Host Mo Gilligan poked fun at Jama, saying: “I can’t have you here without talking about that amazing rock on your finger.

“Listen, that is the size of a small studio bedroom flat in London, it looks fantastic though, you’re working it.”

Swatting away his engagement-related jokes, Jama said: “Alright, let’s move on.”

Jama parted ways with ex-boyfriend Stormzy in summer 2019, after more than four years together.

She and BBC radio DJ Clara Amfo were tasked with welcoming award nominees to the arena during the official red carpet show.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]