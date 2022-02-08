Mo Gilligan jokes Boris Johnson should join Brit Awards ‘party’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mo Gilligan jokes Boris Johnson should join Brit Awards ‘party’

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 9:13 pm Updated: February 8, 2022, 9:27 pm
Mo Gilligan attending the Brit Awards 2022 at the O2 Arena, London (Ian West/PA)
Mo Gilligan has mocked the Prime Minister inviting him to the Brit Awards ceremony because “I know you love a party”.

The comedian, 33, is hosting the awards show for the first time, taking over from Jack Whitehall who has helmed the event for many years.

Gilligan poked fun at Boris Johnson following the partygate scandal which has dogged Downing Street.

Mo Gilligan to host the BRITs
Mo Gilligan is hosting this year’s Brit Awards ceremony (John Marshall/JMEntertainment)

He joked: “We all love a party, the mad hatter’s tea party.

“Speaking of parties, Boris I know you’re watching, I know you love a party, come on my guy, come down.

“I know you like a cheese board, look at you, looking for the Dairylea.”

The reference comes after the Prime Minister came under fire over lockdown parties in Whitehall and has been hit with many resignations.

Gilligan was later forced to issue an apology to viewers after swearing before the watershed.

He said: “Earlier in the show I got a little bit carried away and I swore. Apologies for any offence. I lost myself.”

Fellow presenter Maya Jama reassured him that many people have made the same mistake, before the pair downed a shot.

