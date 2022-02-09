Ed Sheeran reveals release date for new collaboration with Taylor Swift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ed Sheeran reveals release date for new collaboration with Taylor Swift

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 9:15 pm
(Isabel Infantes/Ian West/PA)
Ed Sheeran has confirmed his “good friend” Taylor Swift will feature on the new version of his song The Joker And The Queen.

The chart-topping singer, 30, announced the news by sharing a teaser clip of the pair harmonising on the track, which is due to be released on Friday.

The pop stars have previously collaborated together on a number of songs including Everything Has Changed, End Game and Run.

The Joker And The Queen was first released in October alongside Sheeran’s fifth studio album, Equals.

The album went on to top the charts, and two of its tracks, Shivers and Bad Habits, took the number one spot in the singles chart.

Sheeran also took home the Brit Award for Songwriter Of The Year at London’s O2 on Tuesday.

During his acceptance speech, he dedicated the gong to his “supportive” wife Cherry Seaborn, calling her “the best”.

The Suffolk singer-songwriter married Ms Seaborn in 2019 and later took a break from music to welcome his daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, who was born in August 2020.

He kicked off the Brit Awards show on Tuesday evening by performing his hit Bad Habits alongside surprising guests, metal rockers Bring Me The Horizon.

In a second appearance, Sheeran performed The Joker And The Queen towards the end of the awards ceremony.

He shared a video clip of the performance to his Instagram and wrote: “Thanks @brits for having me last night.

“I can’t wait for you to hear the new version of The Joker And The Queen with @taylorswift on Friday x.”

Pop superstar Swift also continued her success last year by releasing Red (Taylor’s Version) and Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which both reached the top spot in the UK albums chart.

They are part of the six-album catalogue she is re-recording in a bid to regain ownership of her music after the master recordings were sold.

