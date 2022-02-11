Adele shocks fans with surprise appearance at London nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Adele shocks fans with surprise appearance at London nightclub

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 11:31 am
Adele at Heaven nightclub in London (G-A-Y/PA)
Adele surprised fans as she made an appearance at a London nightclub on Thursday.

The pop superstar, 33, was pictured singing and dancing from a VIP balcony area at the G-A-Y event at Heaven, under Charing Cross station.

She also appeared on stage to judge a contest, before performing an impromptu pole dance for the screaming audience.

It appeared she had gone to the club straight from recording The Graham Norton Show, where she is among this week’s guests, as she wore the same grey trouser suit.

It comes after the LA-based, London-raised singer claimed three of the four major prizes at the Brit Awards earlier this week, and also delivered a tearful speech paying tribute to her young son and ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

Adele appeared on stage at Heaven alongside the night’s compere, former RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestant Cheryl Hole, as they announced the winner.

Adele and G-A-Y promoter Jeremy Joseph (G-A-Y/PA)

She also posed for pictures backstage with G-A-Y DJ and promoter Jeremy Joseph, his dog, and other drag queens performing on the night.

Videos show Adele in the VIP area singing along to the song It’s Raining Men and pulling various dance moves to the delight of the audience.

In an early morning post on Twitter, Hole, real name Luke Underwood-Bleach, shared a selfie with Adele and described her as a “divalina”.

Referencing his own time on BBC Three series Drag Race UK, he wrote: “Confirmed: @Adele was devastated I was eliminated on Drag Race too. Love you divalina.”

Adele will appear as a guest on Friday night’s pre-recorded broadcast of The Graham Norton Show, alongside Dame Helen Mirren, George Ezra, Jim Broadbent and Golda Rosheuvel.

