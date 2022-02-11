Adele hints at pregnancy plans for next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Adele hints at pregnancy plans for next year

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 12:25 pm
Adele during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)
Adele during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

Adele has said her Las Vegas shows have to go ahead this year because she has “got plans” for 2023, adding: “Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby.”

The singer, who is dating American sports agent Rich Paul, recently postponed her Caesars Palace residency at short notice, citing delivery delays and the impact of coronavirus.

Grammy-winning country music star Keith Urban stepped in to replace her and she delivered her first public performance since the announcement during the Brit Awards on Tuesday night.

Graham Norton Show – London
Adele on the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

Appearing on the Graham Norton Show, the singer promised her concerts would “100%” be happening this year.

She said: “I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time. I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-arsed show and I can’t do that.

“People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it. I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now.

“We are now working our arses off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready.

“The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time. It is absolutely 100% happening this year.

“It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby.”

The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Adele on the Brit Awards red carpet (Ian West/PA)

It comes after she walked the red carpet at the Brit Awards wearing a large ring on her fourth finger, prompting speculation on social media that she is engaged to Paul.

Addressing the reports, she said: “If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?”

The night saw her secure three of the four major prizes and deliver a tearful speech paying tribute to her young son Angelo and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

Describing herself as “very happy” and “really chuffed”, she added: “In my speech I wanted to acknowledge other people and my son, who is old enough now.

“I don’t share too much of him, but they are my little soulmates – Angelo and Simon. Our family is separated but we’re nailing it and doing a really, really good job.”

Asked if she will return to living privately again after her Las Vegas shows, she replied: “I definitely will but I am trying to make a conscious effort to stop being so anal with my privacy. I’m trying not to be two completely different versions of myself. It is exhausting switching on and off.

“I will be disappearing in terms of my music, but you might see a glimpse of me now and then and I won’t be in complete hiding.

“It takes me a while to recharge, and I would like to have more children – I only just feel like I’ve caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son.”

The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday February 11 on BBC One and iPlayer at 10.35pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal