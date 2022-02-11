Bastille score third number one album with Give Me The Future

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bastille have secured their third number one album as they top the charts this week with Give Me The Future.

The pop rock band have also achieved the biggest digital download figures of the week and topped the chart which monitors the most sales through independent record shops, according to the Official Charts Company.

The English group, known for hit tracks Pompeii and Happier, have previously enjoyed two other UK number one albums for 2013’s Bad Blood and 2016’s Wild World, while 2019’s Doom Days peaked at fourth place.

Celebrating their success, they told OfficialCharts.com: “We’re so happy and excited! Ridiculously grateful to everyone who’s bought the album and listened to it, and to everyone who worked so hard to make this record with us.

“We’re mega proud of Give Me The Future and beyond overjoyed that it’s had such an amazing response so far.

“Can’t wait to head out on tour soon and play these songs in real life for everyone.”

Bastille was founded by singer-songwriter Dan Smith in 2010, but later expanded to include Kyle Simmons, Will Farquarson and Chris “Woody” Wood.

The Brit Awards ceremony on Tuesday has also given a number of winning artists and performers a boost in the Official Albums Chart.

Ed Sheeran’s previously chart-topping fifth studio album Equals has climbed back to second place after he took home the Brit Award for Songwriter Of The Year.

Adele has also enjoyed a chart uplift for her fourth studio record 30 rising one place to number four after it received the album of the year award during the prize ceremony.

Ed Sheeran won the best songwriter award during the Brits 2022 ceremony (Ian West/PA)

While rapper Dave, who gave an electric performance during the show and won best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap act, has leapt 60 places to come in at number seven with his 2019 debut studio album Psychodrama and his 2021 follow up We’re All Alone in This Together also rises to number 22.

Coming in as a new entry, Cambridgeshire rockers Black Country, New Road have taken the third spot with their second studio album Ants From Up There.

While Northern Irish pop band The Divine Comedy’s greatest hits album Charmed Life – The Best Of has placed at number five.

Elsewhere in the UK singles chart, the soundtrack from Disney movie Encanto has continued to enjoy success as the track We Don’t Talk About Bruno celebrates its fourth consecutive week at number one.

The track, which was written by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, was the first original Disney song to reach the top spot in the singles chart.

The film, about an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, has won acclaim for its catchy music and for exploring a cultural perspective not often seen in Disney movies.

Surface Pressure by Jessica Darrow from the Encanto soundtrack has also risen one place to number three.