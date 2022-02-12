Dionne Warwick misses cousin Whitney Houston ‘terribly’ 10 years on from death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dionne Warwick misses cousin Whitney Houston ‘terribly’ 10 years on from death

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 1:41 am
Dionne Warwick misses cousin Whitney Houston ‘terribly’ 10 years on from death (Yui Mok/PA)
Dionne Warwick has said she misses her cousin Whitney Houston “terribly” on the tenth anniversary of her death.

Warwick, 81, said the legendary US singer’s talent was “preordained” and that she had a “voice like no other”.

Houston, whose most famous hits included I Will Always Love You and I Wanna Dance With Somebody, died on February 11 2012 aged 48.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight (ET) about Houston’s childhood, she said: “She was around me so much. She was just like the little girl I never had.

Whitney Houston death
“She was a little devil. She really was. She got everyone in trouble.

“She would start something and everybody else would get blamed for it. She was a very special baby. She really was.”

Warwick, who is also a celebrated singer, actor and TV host, said she had often taken Houston and her other cousins on tour with her during the summer to experience the musician’s life on the road.

Asked about Houston’s world-renowned voice, she said: “It came from a gospel-singing family. They all sang. So it wasn’t surprising that she would sing.

“The ultimate was the success that followed her voice. A voice like none other, which is the best part about it.”

World Hunger Day 2012 At The Royal Albert Hall – London
Warwick, 81, said the legendary US singer’s talent was ‘preordained’ and that she had a ‘voice like no other’ (Ian West/PA)

She added: “I do miss her terribly, I do, our conversations.

“She called me with the silliest questions, and I’d give her a silly answer. And that would be the end of that.”

US record producer Clive Davis, who is credited with helping Houston rise to prominence, also paid tribute to her and her “spine-tingling voice” on the anniversary.

Davis, who has also worked with Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Pink Floyd and Westlife, wrote: “It’s been 10 years since Whitney passed away and I am among millions who miss her more than ever.

“No new artist has since been introduced who has made us forget her soaring, spine-tingling voice and her heartwarming smile.

“With every passing day, it becomes ever clearer there will never be another Whitney Houston.”

As well as her powerful voice, Houston was known for her appearances on screen, most notably in The Bodyguard alongside Kevin Costner.

The acting role was Houston’s first, and she played a music superstar with Costner as the former secret service agent hired to protect her.

The soundtrack, featuring songs including I Will Always Love You and I Have Nothing, was a massive hit.

