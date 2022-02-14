50 Cent makes surprise Super Bowl appearance with strange upside down entrance By Press Association February 14, 2022, 4:05 am 50 Cent makes surprise Super Bowl appearance with strange upside down entrance (Chris O’Meara/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up 50 Cent joined fellow hip hop heavyweights for the Super Bowl half-time show making a surprise performance in which he appeared hanging upside down. The US rapper, real name Curtis Jackson, was suspended by his feet from the ceiling of the housing-style set inside the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Flipping the right way up and dropping down onto a dancefloor he broke into a rendition of his hit song In Da Club. waiting for @SnoopDogg and @drdre like ok who’s idea was it for me to be upside down again? FORCE episode 2 • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/viVglgS4cX— 50cent (@50cent) February 14, 2022 The rapper later poked fun at his strange and somewhat humorous entrance on social media. Posting a meme of a straining boy with a pronounced forehead vein he wrote: “Waiting for @SnoopDogg and @drdre like ok who’s idea was it for me to be upside down again?” 50 Cent joined the all star line-up of the show, which also included Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Eminem takes knee in apparent nod to Colin Kaepernick at Super Bowl halftime Dr Dre leads crew of all star rappers at Super Bowl half time show Dr Dre hopes Super Bowl half-time show will inspire young hip-hop artists Foo Fighters to perform first virtual reality show after Super Bowl LVI