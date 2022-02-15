Hollywood power couples share the love on Valentine’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Hollywood power couples share the love on Valentine’s Day

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 4:55 am Updated: February 15, 2022, 10:07 am
David and Victoria Beckham (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Hollywood power couples shared the love with fans on Valentine’s Day, posting selections of pictures online.

Famous faces, including David and Victoria Beckham, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger and David Burtka, shared selfies and relationship memories on Instagram.

Former England football star Beckham posted a series of throwback photos with his former Spice Girl wife and daughter Harper.

“Happy valentines to my girls, 2 beautiful & strong women,” he wrote.

“BTW Harper, remember daddy will always be your valentine. Love you.”

“Happy Valentines Day to my little cherry blossom,” wrote Pratt, whose partner is the daughter of former bodybuilder and Terminator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“Happy Valentine’s day to my little snow bunny. Happy Valentine’s day to one hot momma.”

The Avengers: Endgame star also posted a video in which he showed off special socks featuring both his and his wife’s faces.

Actor Neil Patrick Harris said he and professional chef husband Burtka had opted for a “stay-cay” to celebrate the occasion.

“Instead of a fancy restaurant, my Valentine and I have opted for a stay-cay. Best idea ever,” he said.

“Thanks @dbelicious, for well, just everything.”

Actress Blake Lively shared a candid picture of herself and her spouse, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, writing: “Find me a better friend. I’ll wait…”

US musician Phoebe Bridgers also posted an arty black and white photo of herself and her boyfriend, Normal People star Paul Mescal, relaxing together.

