Britney Spears introduces fans to her new puppy, Sawyer

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 3:05 am Updated: February 16, 2022, 1:55 pm
Britney Spears introduces fans to her new puppy, Sawyer (Tony DiMaio/PA)
Britney Spears has introduced fans to the newest edition to her family, a puppy named Sawyer.

The pop megastar said the dog, a white Australian shepherd, makes “my heart melt” and is the second love of her life.

Posting a video of Sawyer on Instagram she said: “Geez…can you have two loves of your lives because he comes in second.

“I’m introducing the new edition to my family. His name is Sawyer and he’s a white Australian shepherd with blue eyes.

“It’s funny, he doesn’t talk back but it’s like he understands what I’m saying. I can talk to him for 30 min about potty training and rewarding him when he goes potty on the pad.

“I think he understands me especially with those eyes. He makes my heart melt. He needs me and I like that.”

The Toxic singer said she had also acquired a new cat that she would introduce at a later date, adding that she enjoyed having a house “full” of animals.

