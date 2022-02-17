Lil Wayne to perform at what is believed to be his first UK show in 14 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lil Wayne to perform at what is believed to be his first UK show in 14 years

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 10:02 am
Rapper Lil Wayne at the MTV movie awards (PA)
American rapper Lil Wayne will play what is believed to be his first UK show in 14 years this summer at the Strawberries & Creem festival in Cambridge.

The musician, 39, has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and won five Grammy awards.

He was previously forced to cancel an anticipated UK tour in 2011 after his visa application was reportedly rejected by UK border authorities due to prior convictions in the US.

Strawberries and Creem festival
The festival is continuing its pledge to feature high numbers of female artists (Strawberries and Creem/PA)

His performance at Strawberries & Creem festival will be his only European show in 2022, the festival said.

The festival, which has been running since 2014, has also continued its pledge from last year to feature more female acts – with artists such as Mabel, Ella Mai and Tems performing as part of what the festival says is a strongly female line-up.

After the festival’s collaboration with UN Women UK on the Safe Spaces Now: In Music initiative in 2021, organisers have committed to further work to achieve gender equality in crowds as well as on stages.

Measures to tackle sexual harassment and abuse will reportedly be strengthened during the three-day event, with the festival saying ensuring women’s safety is a top priority.

Festival co-founder Preye Crooks said: “This year, as we scale up to a full three days, we wanted to ensure our musical offering matched that level of ambition – as well as reflecting our incredibly diverse crowd. We have gone further than ever before to bring exceptional artists together, showing Strawberries & Creem to be a major player on the weekend festival scene.

“As a team, we also wanted to shine a light on some amazing genres and artists that aren’t always celebrated in full at other festivals. We hope we have curated a truly representative and exciting line-up, one that offers an unrivalled experience to our festival goers – covering everything from D&B and dance music, to reggae and R&B.”

Mabel
British-Swedish singer Mabel features as one of the most recognisable female artists on the line up (Jacob King/PA)

The event will feature DJ sets from an all-female collective as well as performances from a variety of female singer-songwriters, including Katy B and Lisa Maffia.

The festival will run for three days between June 17 and June 19 at Childerley Orchard in Cambridge.

